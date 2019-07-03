A solid job

Village of Burns Lake work crews put up fences around fresh stamped concrete on June 20. The fences were taken down shortly after. The grassy plots that used to be there were taken out and they were filled with concrete because the grass wasn’t surviving, as a village spokesperson told Lakes District News. Flower planters will be installed in their place for beautification purposes. (Blair McBride photos)

Previous story
Chad Day reelected president of Tahltan Central Government

Just Posted

Chad Day reelected president of Tahltan Central Government

Tahltan mining interests advanced during Day’s first term

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

Fire breaks out near Forestdale Canyon

A fire broke out in the evening of June 24 beside a… Continue reading

Farmers need pesticides to grow food

Editor: In response to your story “Wise use of pesticides poses low… Continue reading

Tossing plastic better than burning it

Editor: Plastic seems much in the news these days. Internationally a shipload… Continue reading

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

It’s a girl!: Baby orca photographed by Victoria whale watching company

Eagle Wing Tours identifies gender of calf for first time

Winners crowned in 2019 Miss BC competition

The province-wide competition brings contestants to Fort Langley for 14 years in a row

B.C. First Nation stops Taseko Mines drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

Sexual harassment lawsuit vs. former BC RCMP spokesman settled

Former Insp. Tim Shields had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Children who made the whimsical village in the Chilliwack neighbourhood said they will rebuild

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

B.C.’s Wendy Williams named first Canadian woman to captain a major cruise ship

‘No woman should ever feel that she can’t do anything on this planet’

B.C music festival moves kids to tents because they’re ‘distracting’

Organizers of 39 Days in July in Duncan say rules may seem harsh, but performers need respect

Most Read