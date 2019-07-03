A solid job

Village of Burns Lake work crews put up fences around fresh stamped concrete on June 20. The fences were taken down shortly after. The grassy plots that used to be there were taken out and they were filled with concrete because the grass wasn’t surviving, as a village spokesperson told Lakes District News. Flower planters will be installed in their place for beautification purposes. (Blair McBride photos)
