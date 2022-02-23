A Southside-Mexico connection

George Betemps was a worker for Cheslatta Carrier Nation (CCN) who has also used a water truck to fight several fires in the area over the years. Now, staying in Mexico until the end of April, he’s created a bond with a local Mexican woman over a simple kind deed.

“I worked for Cheslatta at Kemano during the summer months of 2020. They gave me this hi-vis vest with their logo on it, but I already have several of the same vest,” said Betemps.

“When I packed to come to Zihuatanejo, Mexico back in October, I put the vest in my suitcase. The intention was to give it to a worker here. I was was thinking someone working on the highway, because most of them do not wear any type of hi-vis clothing.”

While in Mexico, Betemps met a woman named Dulce Hernandez who was working as a maid cleaning houses with her mother, and decided she was a worthy beneficiary.

“I asked her what her other job was and she said that she worked for city fire department, called Bomberos in Spanish. I told her that I had worked with many Mexican fire fighters in my home in Northern, B.C. and that they were incredibly disciplined workers. The fire bosses all commented on how professional they were,” he told Lakes District News.

“I remembered the hi-vis vest I had brought with me and when she came the next week I presented it to her. Her smile was amazing and she was very grateful. She uses it now while working at the fire station,” he continued.

“I was so surprised when a band member sent me the picture that was posted on Facebook. It’s nice to see our logo across the world and glad it went to a person who could use our vest,” CCN Chief Corrina Leween told Lakes District News.

Betemps is hoping that he can do more then providing Hernandez with the proper attire for her job as well.

“I think it would be amazing, for her, if Cheslatta could sponsor and hire her for the summer months. She could learn to operate and drive different equipment such as the water truck, and learn to speak English also. I’m planning to ask Chief Leween if this will be possible,” he said.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

