A staple in the Burns Lake community

It’s been 15 years since Michael Jacques took a leap of faith and opened ACI Computer Service in Burns Lake. What started as a side gig between security rounds has grown into a successful business that has adapted to the rapid changes in technology and the needs of its small town community. From fixing computers to providing expert advice on the latest gadgets, his business, ACI Computers, has been a staple in the community. In an interview with Michael, he shared his journey from a self-taught tech enthusiast to a respected business owner, and his advice for those looking to follow in his footsteps.

“I actually never thought I’d be a business owner. If you asked high school-me, I probably would have said I wanted to be a video game developer,” said Michael.

Instead, Michael landed a part-time job working security, which left him with a lot of free time. He used that time to study computer course books and challenge the exams at UNBC. He ended up passing four CompTIA certifications in just over a year of study. He also gained practical, hands-on experience working at the old New Generation Computer Center.

Despite never intending to start a business, Jacques found himself doing just that after both of his employers shut down. He signed up for a provincial self-employment program for recently laid-off people, which helped him through his first year of opening a new business. He started ACI Computer Service on March 31, 2008.

Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce manager Randi Amendt, extended her congratulations to Michael and said, “ACI Computers has been a welcome addition to the Burns Lake business community and the chamber of commerce. In 2020 Michael won the Professional Service Award at the Business Excellence Awards, and I can see why, he runs his business top notch and provides an excellent service.”

This sentiment has been echoed by others in the community, many of whom who have praised Michael’s dedication to his mother, Bonnie Jacques, Administrative Assistant with Pacific Timber.

“Mike gets customers from all over our area not just Burns Lake. He has customers from Smithers to Prince George. I get a lot of compliments from his customers and other businesses, they are appreciative that he is here to help them,” she noted.

In the past 15 years, Michael has faced many challenges, from changes in technology, to the customer turnover to the most recent COVID pandemic making it difficult to get parts for his repairs, however, Michael has persisted.

“Burns Lake has also changed a lot, but it still has that comfy small town feel which has kept me here all these years. A few of the buildings may have changed, but it’s the same beautiful backdrop. Over the years some of my original customers have moved on or passed on, but now I’m helping their kids and sometimes even their grandkids. It’s just a nice place to be,” he said.

Michael is also one of the directors of the Burns Lake Airsoft Association, a non-profit society focused on promoting the sport safely throughout the local region. He also helps out with other organizations in town, mostly with volunteer tech work.

Michael credits most of his success to the people who supported him along the way such as Dan Stoelwinder, Mister Vandercamp, Geoff Stevens, Ryan Wilson, Kelly Turford, and Robin Work for helping him get to where he is today. He is also grateful to his customers for providing interesting challenges and experiences over the years. Most importantly, he credits his mother Bonnie with the lion’s share of success, for getting him his first computer and being a consistent source of help right from taking the time to drive him to Prince George to take his exams, for being an amazing mother, bookkeeper and a constant over all these years of business.

For anyone looking to start a business, Michael offers simple, sound advice.

“Be honest, be reliable, and try to find a good balance between work and your personal life,” he says. “Start with a good business plan of what you want to do, but be flexible. In a small town, you might have to pick up a new skill or a different set of products to fill a community need that might not have existed when you started. Last but not least, try your best to treat your customers as you would like to be treated.”