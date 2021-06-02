A tale of an adventurous sailor turner trapper from Burns Lake

Tommy McKinley (right) pulls a water skier on Ootsa Lake. (Lakes District Museum photo/Lakes District News)

Tommy McKinley (right) pulls a water skier on Ootsa Lake. (Lakes District Museum photo/Lakes District News)

© 2018 Michael Riis-Christianson and the Lakes District Museum Society

Many of this area’s earliest residents were loners, men whose independent nature made them perfectly suited for life in a land where four-legged inhabitants greatly outnumbered two-legged ones.

Tommy McKinley was one such individual. An Englishman and sailor, he showed up in the Ootsa Lake country in 1910 and built a cabin in the Streatham area. A trapper, perhaps by trade but likely by necessity, he spent his winters running lines in the wilderness surrounding Eutsuk Lake. In spring, he would return home for the ‘social season’, which often included a visit to the annual Trapper’s Rendezvous in the thriving metropolis of Burns Lake.

McKinley was well-liked by his neighbours. A handsome man with bright blue eyes and a blond handlebar moustache, he took pride in dressing well when not on the trail. His favourite outfit included a large cowboy hat and a brilliant white neckerchief – perhaps the only truly white one in the country. He reportedly had a beautiful singing voice, and enjoyed regaling local children with tales of his days as a sailor.

McKinley loved serial radio programs and followed them avidly.

Once, fellow pioneer Billy McNeill – intent on showing off some prime marten habitat – paid McKinley a visit. The two men set off together, but long before they reached their destination, McKinley became restless and said he had to return home. McNeill was astounded; at the time, a prime marten pelt was selling for the unheard of price of $100, and it wasn’t like McKinley to show such little interest in what was clearly an excellent business opportunity.

“You need to go home, Tom? What on earth for?” McNeill asked.

“Why, Bill,” replied McKinley, who often inserted the ‘H’ sound before his vowels, “Tarzan hof the Hapes his hon the radio tonight.”

With that, he turned and set out in haste for his cabin.

Like so many of his neighbours, McKinley was a confirmed bachelor. In his late 50s or 60s, he allegedly tried matrimony on for size, but apparently found the garment a poor fit. He described his marriage to Ms. McKinley (nee Middleton) as “six months of heaven and six months of hell,” which according to those who knew him well was approximately the amount of time he devoted to the exercise.

Though he never remarried, McKinley settled down somewhat in his later years. He moved to Ootsa Lake, built himself a house on floats, and went into the guiding business with McNeill. He and his partner took tourists fishing in the summer, but each fall, the siren’s song of Big Eutsuk lured him back to the trap line.

McKinley was one of more than 40 of this area’s settlers who attended the first “Old Timer’s Reunion” held in Burns Lake in 1944. We don’t know the year of his death, but there is a “Thos McKinely” buried in plot 1.1.A in the Burns Lake Cemetery. Could it be the final resting place of this adventurous sailor turned trapper?

Previous story
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in six months

Just Posted

Potholes have doubled over the last week in Burns Lake after the nonstop rains. The village will soon start working on numerous patching projects throughout the avenues according the village Chief Administrative Officer, Sheryl Worthing. Work on the 2021 paving projects will also commence this summer. According to Worthing, the 2021 paving program will be Third Ave from Center Street to Kerr Street and First Ave from just above Center Street to Carroll Street. LB Paving representatives will be on site in the coming weeks for an assessment. After the site visit, the scope of work required for Third avenue will be confirmed and First avenue will be evaluated for scope of work and projected costs. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Road bumps and potholes in Burns Lake

Potholes have doubled over the last week in Burns Lake after the… Continue reading

Shelly Lewis sustained severe injuries during her allegedly unlawful arrest in December last year. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Woman files civil case against a Burns Lake constable

Excessive police force among other allegations

The LINK food centre. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Food bank in Burns Lake gets a $98,000 provincial grant

The BC Community Gaming Grant announces a total of 1,400 recipients

Several forestry companies undertake spraying of the glyphosate herbicide to logged areas after seedlings are replanted. (Doug Pitt/Natural Resources Canada/Black Press Media file photo)
Wild berry picking — not a good idea

New research warns wild berries unfit for human consumption

Cleaning Radley Beach has become a tedious task for the village over the years. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Cleaner sand-days ahead in Burns Lake

Village to get sand cleaning equipment

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average to May 30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in six months

First-shot vaccination for adults passes 70 per cent

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. overhaul of logging policy continues to include old-growth harvest

Province seeks new ways to redistribute big logging tenures

Shoes line the edge of the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill in memory of the 215 children whose remains were found at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School at Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, May 30, 2021, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Time to account for all child deaths at Canada’s residential schools: Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc

First Nation says that Canada has not taken ownership of its role in the atrocities

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie previously charged in rough arrest faces domestic assault charge

Const. Siggy Pietrzak remains suspended with pay as he faces two criminal charges, internal review

Drug injection supplies are pictured inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

At least 176 people fatally overdosed, or roughly 11 deaths every two days

The Little Brown Myotis occurs across British Columbia but is threatened by white-nose syndrome, a bat disease. (Photo by B. Paterson)
Provincial bat count to monitor for impacts of white-nose syndrome

Almost half of British Columbia’s bat species are now at risk

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson looks on as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers opening remarks at the start of a meeting with mayors of Canada’s largest cities in Ottawa, Thursday February 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises cities help to lower high cost of housing

PM says it can take 280 months for an average family to save a down payment in a place like Toronto

Black bear. (Black Press Media files)
Black bear killed after attacking man at work camp north of Prince George

Worker taken to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read