A fire on Christmas Eve destroyed Babine Lake Resort’s main lodge. (Submitted photo)

A tragic Christmas Eve in Burns Lake

Fire destroys Babine Lake Resort’s main lodge; community comes together

Northern B.C. residents are coming together to support the owners of Babine Lake Resort after a fire destroyed the resort’s main lodge and most of their belongings on Christmas Eve.

“The amazing neighbours came out in force and took action to save the remaining cabins and structures,” described the owners’ granddaughter Samantha Green. “Thankfully no one was seriously injured, just minor burns.”

Green has set up a Go Fund Me campaign which, as of Jan. 3, had raised $6670 to replace the lost belongings and supplies used to run Bill and Traude Hoff’s resort. A donation account has also been established at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union.

In a Facebook post that has been shared hundreds of times, councillor Kelly Holliday said she was sad to see another tragedy striking Burns Lake.

“Bill and Traude Hoff are longtime residence of Babine Lake and in fact live year-round at the resort,” she said. “In just a matter of moments, their home and livelihood was left in pile of ash and debris.”

“The owners are devastated and have lost a good majority of their lives from this tragic event,” Holliday told Lakes District News.

Holliday is urging local residents to show their support to help the family move forward from this tragic moment in their lives.

Donations can be made at any Bulkley Valley Credit Union branch to the Babine Lake Resort fire relief fund.

More to come.

 

@flavio_nienow
newsroom@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Artist compares TTC censorship on installation to North Korea
Next story
Staged layoffs at Mount Polley in 2018 will impact 78 jobs

Just Posted

A tragic Christmas Eve in Burns Lake

Fire destroys Babine Lake Resort’s main lodge; community comes together

Suspicious male offering rides to young people in Burns Lake

Public urged to immediately report any suspicious activity

Local seniors growing at a rapid pace

Number of seniors in the area expected to double by 2036

Burns Lake updating unsightly bylaw

Expect clearer definitions and more regulations

Burns Lake Community Garden a source of local pride

Large greenhouse one of the ideas considered for 2018

Decker Lake holds Christmas concert

An afternoon of songs, poems and contagious Christmas spirit

Staged layoffs at Mount Polley in 2018 will impact 78 jobs

Mount Polley Mine is beginning staged lay-offs to pay for projects it must complete because of the 2014 breach.

BREAKING: Father charged in Victoria Christmas Day killings

Andrew Robert Douglas Berry, 43, charged with two counts of second degree murder.

Artist compares TTC censorship on installation to North Korea

The Toronto Transit Commission hits the red light on a subway art installation that has been in the works since 2009

Reconciliation hits stage, screens with touring production

Global audience invited to interact with Vancouver cast in final production this March

Pilot ordered to pay Air Canada $36,000 in fraudulent ticket scheme

Incidents date back to 2012, when Sensors Quality Management Inc. operated a “mystery shopper” program

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million

Eligible homeowners must apply for the grant each year. To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s principal residence

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Most Read