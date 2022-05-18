(L-R) Scott Zayac, executive director for The Link and Babine Forest Products representative Daniella Oake. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

A very generous donation from Babine Forest Products and partners

Hampton Lumber, Babine Forest Products and Decker Lake Forest Products donated $25,000 to The Link. This will go a long way in supporting food security programming in the region. (L-R) Scott Zayac, executive director for The Link and Babine Forest Products Representative Daniella Oake. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Don’t fall for it: Scam alert at Vanderhoof Air Show

Just Posted

The Village of Queen Charlotte offices. (Haida Gwaii Observer file photo)
Village of Queen Charlotte votes to restore ancestral Haida name

The Ruby Princess docked at the Prince Rupert Cruise Ship Terminal on May 17. (Melissa Ash/The Northern View)
First cruise ship in two years docks in Prince Rupert

Burns Lake paramedic Vivian, community paramedic Guy Epkens-Shaffer and Burns Lake paramedic Andrew. Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake community paramedic

Members of the Young Rangers Band on Deadman’s Island with their leader, William “Bill” Saunders of Palling [~1940]. (Lakes District Museum photo/Lakes District News)
Deadman’s Island on Burns Lake