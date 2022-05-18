A very generous donation from Babine Forest Products and partners

Hampton Lumber, Babine Forest Products and Decker Lake Forest Products donated $25,000 to The Link. This will go a long way in supporting food security programming in the region. (L-R) Scott Zayac, executive director for The Link and Babine Forest Products Representative Daniella Oake. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
