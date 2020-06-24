ABC Communications to upgrade LTE system in 31 B.C. locations

The project is expected to be completed by 2021 summer

Rural connectivity in interior B.C. is constantly a matter of concern and that is being amplified now with the Covid-enforced work-from-home status of several British Columbians. To improve the rural connectivity, ABC Communications has just announced upgrades to its existing 4G LTE infrastructure in 11 sites around 31 B.C. locations.

The project that is expected to start this June, will bring upgraded LTE capacity to rural areas around Tchesinkut Lake, François Lake, Nee-Tahi-Buhn, Skin Tyee, Tatton, Cheslatta and Fort Fraser, rural areas around Fraser Lake.

These upgrades will result in the communities getting the province-mandated 50 Mbps service and ABC hopes to continue upgrading these systems through future updates.

“COVID-19 has made high-speed internet more important than ever in our lives, from being able to work from home, to connecting with the people we care about,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Citizens’ Services in the press release. “This project will make life a bit easier for people and provide new opportunities to learn from home, unwind after a long day and do business with clients around the world.”

The entire project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.

