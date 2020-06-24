Improved internet connectivity with ABC Communications’ 4G LTE upgrades is expected to come to 31 B.C. communities. (File photo)

ABC Communications to upgrade LTE system in 31 B.C. locations

The project is expected to be completed by 2021 summer

Rural connectivity in interior B.C. is constantly a matter of concern and that is being amplified now with the Covid-enforced work-from-home status of several British Columbians. To improve the rural connectivity, ABC Communications has just announced upgrades to its existing 4G LTE infrastructure in 11 sites around 31 B.C. locations.

The project that is expected to start this June, will bring upgraded LTE capacity to rural areas around Tchesinkut Lake, François Lake, Nee-Tahi-Buhn, Skin Tyee, Tatton, Cheslatta and Fort Fraser, rural areas around Fraser Lake.

RELATED: “No quick-fix to Burns Lake’s connectivity problems”

These upgrades will result in the communities getting the province-mandated 50 Mbps service and ABC hopes to continue upgrading these systems through future updates.

“COVID-19 has made high-speed internet more important than ever in our lives, from being able to work from home, to connecting with the people we care about,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Citizens’ Services in the press release. “This project will make life a bit easier for people and provide new opportunities to learn from home, unwind after a long day and do business with clients around the world.”

The entire project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread

Just Posted

Careful not to cross the line for just a few ‘likes’

On Friday, the Alaska National Guard air-lifted the famous “Into the Wild”… Continue reading

An indigenous, traditional pit-house to bring the community together

Talon Point Camp plans to preserve and share indigenous history

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce gets a new batch of summer students

Students plan to ensure people have a great summer

Village of Burns Lake council opposed to the cow moose and calf harvest

Councillor Charlie Rensby taking charge of the information and support-gathering

Beacon Theatre in Burns Lake to reopen its doors this Friday

The theatre will open to Trolls World Tour, amidst social distancing changes

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule

Play to resume July 23 or July 24 in empty ballparks

Home services company banned from B.C. for deceptive sales practices

Simply Green Home Services faces $8,000 fine

B.C. Mountie sentenced in ‘particularly heinous’ revenge porn case

Former RCMP officer uploaded videos of explicit acts with fellow Mountie to pornography website

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread

Health officials say pilot project has begun in Vancouver

COVID-19: B.C. records 13 new cases, one death of senior in longterm care

Province has had 2,835 test positive cases overall

‘Increasingly centralized approach’ leads Haida Gwaii SPCA council members to resign

Former BC SPCA members say proposals currently under consultation do not favour small communities

Sport fishing season for chinook salmon closed on B.C.’s Stikine and Taku Rivers

DFO preseason forecasts as low as half of minimum population requirement

Most Read