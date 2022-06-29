Aboriginal Day celebration at Spirit Square June 21 in Burns Lake

Aboriginal Day celebration at Spirit Square was a huge success and saw little rain. Everyone was offered a free lunch and dinner along with Babine Forest Products cooking up over 700 hot dogs. Save on Foods gave out 58 whole watermelons. The festivities included moose calling, the potato dance, musical chairs, face painting and last a spectacular fireworks display at the end of the night. This is the first celebration in two years that Burns Lake Native Development Corporation (BLNDC) has organized due to Covid. Manager of BLNDC Chantal Tom said, “It was a huge job but we had a great committee and so many wonderful volunteers. We all worked very hard at making it one of the best celebrations ever. We look forward to doing all over again next year. It was great to see the whole community out celebrating with us.” *Note: Burns Lake Native Development Corporation took a poll from all local First Nations bands and the vote was to use the term National Aboriginal Day. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)