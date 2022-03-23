Aboriginal history and sharing week at CNC in Burns Lake

It was Aboriginal history and sharing week at the College of New Caledonia Burns Lake campus, featuring a full five-day slate of events including a performance by the Louie Traditional Singers. This event took place on March 16, and included a free lunch for attendees as well as an art and history display. Another event that took place during the week was a presentation on Cheslatta Carrier Nation by Chief Corrina Leween and senior policy advisor Mike Robertson. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)
