The volunteer hours put into building and maintaining the Boer Mountain trails have played a critical role in its success, according to a recent UNBC study. (Lakes District News file photo)

About 3000 hours of volunteer work to maintain Boer Mountain in 2017

Mountain biking made possible by hard-working volunteers in Burns Lake

A committed group of local residents dedicated almost 3000 combined hours of volunteer work in 2017 to ensure that Burns Lake has one of the best mountain biking trails in Canada.

Every year the Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association (BLMBA) reports to the provincial government the amount of hours volunteers spent keeping the Boer Mountain and Kager Lake recreation sites as beautiful as they are.

The total number of hours reported in 2017 was 2946 – up from the 2569 hours reported in 2016.

According to BLMBA director Dawn Stronstad, the total number of hours reported is still missing the work of “phantom” workers, who often help with trail maintenance and don’t report it to BLMBA.

“We are very thankful for the amount of volunteer time spent on the Boer Mountain and Kager Lake recreation sites,” said Stronstad. “Without the generous support of these passionate individuals, Burns Lake would not be known as a world-class mountain biking destination, or host events such as B.C. Bike Ride, where riders come from all over the world to experience Burns Lake.”

READ MORE: Mountain biking puts Burns Lake on the map

“BLMBA is excited to see how the development of this trail system has contributed to both the social and economic well-being of our area,” she added.

Last year UNBC released the results of a study which assessed the economic and social impact of mountain biking development in Burns Lake. According to the study, the volunteer hours put into building and maintaining the Boer Mountain trails have played a critical role in its success.

READ MORE: Economic impact of Burns Lake trails

Every Wednesday, a group or approximately 25 BLMBA volunteers participate in a work bee at the site.

“They come because we ride afterwards too, and that’s everybody – whether you’re a beginner or advanced rider,” BLMBA member Pat Dubé told Burns Lake council last October. “Other communities have only one work bee a season; we have one a week, and that’s fantastic; people feel like they own these trails.”

Since its inception, over 20,000 volunteer hours have been recorded by BLMBA members. Other organizations such as the Burns Lake Fire Attack crew have also donated a substantial amount of labour to the development of the trail network.

Types of work done by volunteers include weed whacking, trail clearing, painting, trail maintenance and work on events such as the Bike Camp, Babes in Balance, Big Pig and B.C. Bike Ride.

The Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association co-manages both the Boer Mountain and Kager Lake recreation sites with Recreation Sites and Trails B.C. and the Lakes Outdoor Recreation Society.

 

@flavio_nienow
newsroom@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Liberal leadership candidates get one last prime-time pitch

Just Posted

UPDATE: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal British Columbia

Warning issued following 7.9 earthquake off Kodiak, AK

‘Exciting’ new projects at Lake Babine Nation

Natural resources building and triplex being built

Charlie Rensby wins council seat in Burns Lake

He received 55 votes while Bruce Martens received 43

About 3000 hours of volunteer work to maintain Boer Mountain in 2017

Mountain biking made possible by hard-working volunteers in Burns Lake

B.C. CareCards to expire in February

Residents expected to get a B.C. Services Card

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

Castlegar homicide victim identified

The victim was 38-year-old Jordan Workman of Castlegar, B.C.

B.C. Liberal leadership candidates get one last prime-time pitch

Leadership campaign to be decided in Feb. 3 vote

Andrew Scheer on trade, Trump and Trudeau

Canada’s Conservative leader begins three-day visit to B.C.

Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from B.C. adult store

Armed suspects sought in adult store robbery

Vancouver Islanders ponder need for tsunami siren song

Alarm sounds in Port Alberni but not at the DND base in Esquimalt

Babcock, Goyette and Smyth honoured at Order of Hockey in Canada

Mike Babcock, from Saskatoon, guided the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2008

Bell Canada alert prompts RCMP, privacy watchdog to probe data breach

Company spokesman: ‘Fewer than 100,000 customers were affected’

Snowboarder dies at Vancouver Island ski resort

Death at Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Most Read