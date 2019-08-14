Accident claims life of Burns Lake woman

A woman from Burns Lake died in a car accident near McLeese Lake on Aug. 2. A police investigation into the collision is ongoing. (Black Press Media file photo)

A woman from Burns Lake is dead following a vehicle collision near McCleese Lake on Aug. 2.

The identity of the victim was not yet known because the incident was still under investigation, Quesnel RCMP told Lakes District News.

The collision happened along Highway 97, north of Williams Lake.

It involved two vehicles that collided in the early afternoon of Aug. 2 near the 10700-block of Highway 97, according to an RCMP press release.

Once officers arrived on the scene one woman was found dead and two men were injured.

A northbound Ford Expedition had crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a southbound Ford F350, an initial police investigation found.

The female passenger of the F350 was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver sustained serious injuries and was driven by ambulance to a hospital in the area.

The driver of the Expedition also suffered serious injuries and was air lifted to a hospital.

