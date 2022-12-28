Accidents on Babine Road

One and then a second one. Two separate motor vehicle accidents happened on Babine Road. Although the second picture occurred sometime ago the first picture is most recent from Dec. 16 weekend. No injuries were reported. RCMP remind people to drive to winter road conditions. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
