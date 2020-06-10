Adam Tibbetts Senior wanted by the Burns Lake RCMP

The police are looking at him for multiple offenses

On June 3, the Burns Lake RCMP published a news release with information on a local indigenous wanted man. The man, who the police have identified as one Adam Tibbetts Senior, is wanted in connection to a series of offences including assault, uttering threats, and multiple counts of failure to comply with probation order.

The police believe that Tibbetts Senior is currently hiding out in the Burns Lake area and they suspect that some locals might be helping him hide from the police.

Tibbetts Senior is a 175 cm tall indigenous male, who has black hair and brown eyes. The police have so far conducted extensive search of the neighborhood but have failed to locate him. In fact, the police have had no interaction with Tibbetts Sr. since March 2020.

The police are urging people to come forwrd with any information and are warning people to not engage or confront Tibbetts Sr. in case they encounter him.

If you have any information about Adam Tibbetts Sr. or where he might be, please contact the Burns Lake RCMP at (250) 692-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477

