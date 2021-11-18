Aerial video of Coquihalla shows highway destruction, collapse near Hope

Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

One of the main links between the Lower Mainland and B.C. interior has been severed due to landslides and is likely to remain that way for months.

The Coquihalla is closed to the east of Hope after massive washouts and a landslide 11 kilometres south of the Great Bear Snowshed.

This is the #Coquihalla #BCHwy5 at Juliet

Via @DriveBC – closed between #HopeBC and #Merrit due to mudslide at Exit 202 (11 km south of Great Bear Snowshed). Assessment in progress. Estimated time of opening not available. Detour not available. https://t.co/KGgN8ntK7f pic.twitter.com/8mpNvy6KcS — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 17, 2021

Government officials said Thursday (Nov. 18) that even temporary repairs to that section of Highway 5 could take months.

READ MORE: Coquihalla Highway will take months to rebuild from mud and rockslide damage

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking NewsCoquihalla Highway