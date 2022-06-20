David Eby, B.C. Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Affordable housing and dementia care facility opens in Vanderhoof

An unprecedented affordable housing development through the province of B.C. is now open in Vanderhoof

In Vanderhoof, an unprecedented new housing development that combines affordable housing for seniors with a facility to support those with on-site dementia care is now open.

The three-storey project is located on 2657 Church Ave. and includes 20 one-bedroom rental homes.

The dementia care facility, called Aurora Homes, will be on the ground floor and include eight additional studio units. Available later this year, the facility will include technologies that support dementia care like circadian rhythm lighting, which is an artificial sunrise-sunset internal clock that will allow the patients to sleep better.

“This new building will provide a significant supply of homes for vulnerable seniors and patients in Vanderhoof, allowing them to remain connected within their communities, while receiving the care they need,” said Attorney General David Eby, who is currently the minister responsible for housing.

