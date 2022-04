An after school program is being run through the Lakeside Multiplex and hosted by William Konkin Elementary (WKE) called ‘after school active at WKE’. The program runs every Monday until June 6 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the WKE gym. Activities include rock climbing, basketball as well as various games. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

By Eddie Huband