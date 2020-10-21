Aggravated assault accused to get a new date for hearing

The man charged with aggravated assault and vehicular theft in an Apr. 15 incident of stabbing in Decker Lake is getting a new hearing date that would be set on Oct.27.

Steven James Rinas, 52, was set to appear in court on Oct. 15 for his hearing in which he was expected to enter a guilty plea. However the hearing didn’t happen as planned.

“The matter did not proceed this afternoon. No plea was entered. It was adjourned to fix a new date for the plea. That date will be set on Oct. 27,” said Daniel McLaughlin, the communications counsel with the Ministry of Attorney General in an email to Lakes District News.

Rinas first appeared in Smithers court for a brief appearance on Apr. 20 after which he applied for bail and was denied. He is facing four counts, with charges of aggravated assault, two charges of assault with a weapon and one charge of theft of a motor vehicle and has been detained on his charges.

Burns Lake RCMP officers were called to Moe Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. on April 15 where they encountered a man who had been stabbed several times. He was then taken to Burns Lake Hospital and transported to Vancouver by a medevac flight, for further treatment. He has since been released.

Rinas’ bail review is scheduled for Oct. 31 as he is entitled to a bail review every 90 days according to the provisions of section 525 of the Criminal Code. Since his arrest, Rinas has been remanded in custody.