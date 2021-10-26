FILE - This May 16, 2020 file photo shows Air Canada check screens at Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

FILE - This May 16, 2020 file photo shows Air Canada check screens at Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Air Canada brings in antigen, molecular COVID self-testing kits for travellers

Test kits will not require going to a laboratory

Travellers flying with Air Canada will now have access to self-testing kits, including both antigen and molecular tests.

In a Monday (Oct. 25) news release, the airline said the tests would be provided in partnership with Canadian health care company Switch Health.

While the antigen tests are not sufficient for entry into Canada, the airline said that the COVID-19 RT-LAMP Kit would provide results acceptable to border agents.

The self-testing kits need to be used while a medical professional watches over telehealth and will produce an electronic report for travel within about 45 minutes, and eliminate the need to find a testing facility while abroad.

The testing kits through the partnership are only available to Aeroplan members. The antigen tests cost $79, while the COVID-19 RT-LAMP Test Kit costs $149. The test to return to Canada must be taken 72 hours of the scheduled departure time of the flight.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Loaded firearm nets ticket for hunter in roadside conservation blitz near Boston Bar
Next story
‘Shouldn’t have happened’: Gun safety key to avoiding on-set fatalities, B.C. prop master says

Just Posted

ed
Hot Topics for Oct. 27

Taylor Bachrach, MP for Skeena-Bulkley, addressed the Rotary Club of Prince Rupert on Oct. 14.
Bachrach visits Washington D.C. to discuss salmon crisis and remedies

Portrait of the Williams family used in a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money for the funeral of Shirley Williams and Jovan Williams who were killed in a police-involved shooting. Shirley is wearing a white hat and Jovan is the taller of the two men. (File photo)
Inquest starts Nov. 1 into police-involved shooting deaths of Granisle mother, son

Women in the northwest don’t have access to surgical abortions in the region. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Teresa Crawford)
Access to surgical abortions in northwest B.C. a concern due to doctor shortages