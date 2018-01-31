Albert Giesbrecht was re-arrested and returned to custody on Dec. 6, 2017 pursuant to the provisions of section 524 of the Criminal Code. (Lakes District News file photo)

Albert Giesbrecht’s bail hearing set for February

He was re-arrested days after being released from custody last month

A bail hearing for Albert Giesbrecht, the Burns Lake resident who was re-arrested just days after being released from custody last month, is currently scheduled to start Feb. 14, 2018.

READ MORE: Burns Lake residents protest Albert Giesbrecht’s release

The Crown will ask that his recognizance of bail be revoked and that he remain in custody until the trial. If the court cancels his recognizance, he will be detained in custody unless he shows cause why his detention is not justified.

Giesbrecht was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Raymond George Bishop last May. There were 22 conditions in place around his release, including house arrest, no access to Internet or cellphone, no possession of firearms and no contact with 24 people listed in the order.

Giesbrecht was re-arrested and returned to custody on Dec. 6, 2017 pursuant to the provisions of section 524 of the Criminal Code, in which there are reasonable grounds to believe that an accused has “contravened or is about to contravene any summons, appearance notice, promise to appear, undertaking or recognizance that was issued or given to him or entered into by him,” or “has committed an indictable offence after any summons, appearance notice, promise to appear, undertaking or recognizance issued or given to him or entered into by him.”

Approximately 25 local residents gathered at the intersection of Petersen Road and Hwy. 16 on Nov. 30, 2017 to protest his release.

A Facebook post asking for “Justice for Ray” and urging residents to contact Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad and Mike Farnsworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has been shared more than 300 times.

Rustad told Lakes District News he has heard several concerns over Giesbrecht’s release from community members and that he has expressed these concerns to minister Farnsworth.

Giesbrecht’s bail hearing will be held in Smithers Supreme Court.

 

@flavio_nienow
newsroom@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.

Just Posted

Fat bikes a hot topic for the Omineca Ski Club in Burns Lake

The club hopes trail users will bring forward ideas to AGM

Kager Lake to Burns Lake trail a possibility

Council has directed staff to investigate the project’s feasibility

Rail concerns to be discussed with MP

Concerns have “remained or worsened,” says advocacy group

Ammonia level not a concern: village

A local resident has recently raised concerns on social media

Burns Lake hosts Teck Northern Cup

Participants from all age and skill levels enjoyed a great day of cross-country ski racing

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones beats N.B. to remain unbeaten in Pool A at Scotties

For the first time, Manitoba played a full game and didn’t hit double digits

Super blue blood moon coming to skies near you

This may be the only time you will ever see this combination

Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.

First full week of February has been National White Cane Week since 1946

Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour

Ashcroft Reserve resident who lost home says she lives the fire every day

Seven months after the Elephant Hill wildfire, Angie Thorne wonders what moving forward looks like.

Health scare prompts B.C. member of Parliament to review key goals

Todd Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, needed emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder

Nick Geer, former head of ICBC, dies in California car crash

He served on the boards of the Vancouver Foundation, Canadian Tax Foundation and Collingwood School

Prosecution service halts private case against Mount Polley dam failure

Former chief surprised her private prosecution has been stayed

Most Read