Alberta girl, 10, dies from injuries sustained in school ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

A school trip has ended in tragedy for an Alberta family.

Pincher Creek RCMP announced late on Feb. 13 that a 10-year-old girl had succumbed to injuries suffered earlier in the day at the Castle Mountain Ski Resort. Police will not be releasing her name.

Police and emergency services were called to the resort, located about 45 kilometres southwest of Pincher Creek in the Crowsnest Pass region of southern Alberta, at around 11:30 a.m. following a report of a skier sustaining a serious head injury.

The girl was part of a planned ski trip with other students from Pincher Creek’s Canyon Elementary. She had struck a pole after losing control on one of the ski hill’s runs. Police noted the girl was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Castle Mountain staff were first on the scene and provided aid until emergency personnel from Pincher Creek arrived.

Due to poor weather, there was no opportunity to airlift the girl, so she was instead transported via ground ambulance to Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary. Unfortunately, at 9:45 p.m., police were told she had not survived.

The investigation into the incident is now being conducted by the medical examiner with assistance from Pincher Creek RCMP. The girl’s family along with the students and staff at the school are receiving help from the local victim services unit.

Previous story
Trudeau vows ‘rights-based approach’ to Indigenous affairs
Next story
Couple who met on Air Canada flight get Valentine’s Day gift

Just Posted

B.C. Health Minister announces plan for new hospital in Terrace

“This means more beds, a level three trauma centre, better surgery and better care,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Highway 16 travel advisory

DriveBC does not recommend travel from 30 km east of Burns Lake to 13 km east of Prince Rupert.

Burns Lake Industrial Site services a possibility

The area is not connected to the village’s water and sewer system

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Parents drop lawsuit against provincial government to focus on making positive changes

Couple who met on Air Canada flight get Valentine’s Day gift

Kelowna - Air Canada is giving the pair a trip to Paris

Quesnel gets set for Home and Outdoor Adventure Show

Vendor registration for the event opened Feb. 2

17 dead, suspect identified in Florida school shooting

Police say suspect is a former student

B.C. Catholic priest has five kids and Pope’s blessing

Father Dean Henderson is new pastor at Sooke church

Trudeau vows ‘rights-based approach’ to Indigenous affairs

Prime Minister plans new legislative framework towards stronger rights and greater control

Alberta girl, 10, dies from injuries sustained in school ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

Most Read