Alberta girl, 14, killed in jet-ski crash on B.C. lake

3 other youths were also injured in the crash but have been released from the hospital

A 14-year-old from Alberta died of her injuries after being involved in a crash between two jet skis on Skaha Lake in the Okanagan.

According to the RCMP release about the Aug. 4 crash, four youths were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The crash occurred around 8 p.m. on Friday night.

The family rescued the four from the crash site in the middle of the lake and took them by boat to Skaha Marina, where two off-duty doctors and BC Emergency Health Services attempted life saving measures.

“Tragically one of the victims, a 14-year-old female from Alberta, succumbed to her injuries at hospital. The three remaining youth have all been treated for non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released from hospital,” said Sgt Paul Bentham, senior patrol officer with the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment.

The family is being supported by RCMP Victim Services and arrangements are being made to assist them in returning to Alberta. Penticton RCMP frontline officers have taken lead on the investigation with the assistance of RCMP West Coast Marine Services. No criminality is suspected and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash

The RCMP have stated that no further information will be released.

The fatal crash on Skaha Lake is the latest tragic incident in the South Okanagan in a week, after a child was killed by a falling tree at a provincial park near Summerland on July 29.

