Alberta governments backing possible Calgary bid for 2026 Games

The governments of Canada and Alberta will support Calgary in creating a bid corporation for a possible 2026 Winter Games bid.
The three levels of government made the announcement Thursday in a joint press release.
Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi repeatedly said a bid can’t happen without financial backing of the provincial and federal governments.
The city wanted a three-way split on the cost of a bid estimated to be $30 million.
The International Olympic Committee will invite interested cities to bid in October with the winning bid unveiled in September, 2019.
Calgary was the host city of the 1988 Winter Olympics.
