Alberta missing person

At the request of the Alberta RCMP, a missing person release for 18-year-old Mataya Lynn Vyse is being shared across B.C. for the reason that she may currently be somewhere in the Province.

Vyse was last seen on Sept. 10 in Spruce Grove, Alberta. She has brown hair, weighs 178 pounds and stands at 5’6”. She also has a prominent tattoo on the left side of her neck.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Vyse, please contact the Parkland, Alberta RCMP detachment at 825-220-2000.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

