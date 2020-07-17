Powerhouse construction at Site C dam on the Peace River, spring 2019. The project’s $10 billion price tag has pushed up B.C. Hydro debt. (B.C. Hydro)

Alberta worker at B.C.’s Site C dam tests positive for COVID-19

The worker has been self-isolating since July 13

A BC Hydro employee at the Site C work camp in Fort St. John has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from BC Hydro, the worker arrived from Alberta on July 13 and immediately self-isolated after receiving their test results from health officials.

Northern Health also conducted a second test, which came back positive on July 16.

“The worker is being cared for by the on-site health clinic, which has the trained staff, facilities and supplies required to provide health care to workers in isolation or quarantine,” BC Hydro said.

“The worker will continue isolating in their room, which is in a separate dormitory and away from other workers, until they are medically cleared to leave.”

Prior to self-isolating, the worker had not left the work camp or interacted with the local community, the utility corporation said.

Northern Health is now initiating contact tracing, and workers are being reminded to self-monitor and report any symptoms as per the site protocols.

BC Hydro said it has been closely monitoring the situation with COVID-19 since January, and implemented various policies in line with guidelines from provincial health officials.

On Thursday, 21 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus across B.C., bringing the total number of active cases to 192.

