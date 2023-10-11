Category 2 and Category 3 open fire burning prohibitions will be rescinded in the Nadina Fire Zone effective from Oct. 3 at 12 p.m. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Category 2 and Category 3 open fire burning prohibitions will be rescinded in the Nadina Fire Zone effective from Oct. 3 at 12 p.m. (File photo/Lakes District News)

All open fire prohibitions lifted in the Northwest Fire Centre

Category 2 and Category 3 open burning prohibitions rescinded in the Nadina Fire Zone

All open fire prohibitions lifted in the Northwest Fire Centre effective from Oct. 3 at 12 p.m., including category 2 and Category 3 [open fires].

The Category 1 [campfire] prohibition was already rescinded across the Northwest Fire Centre on Sept. 27.

Category 2 open fires consists of one or two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide; and stubble or grass burning over an area of less than 0.2 hectares in size.

Category 3 open fires are any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide; three or more concurrently burning piles each no larger than two metres high by three metres wide; the burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares; and the burning of one or more windrows.

Anyone wishing to light a Category 3 open fire must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1-888-797-1717. A burn registration number is not required to light a Category 2 open fire.

Reminders about Category 3 open burning:

All Category 3 open fires must comply with the Environmental Management Act and the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulations. This requires individuals to check local venting conditions prior to lighting a fire and to understand all other obligations associated with these regulations.

Residents within a local government’s jurisdiction must follow the bylaws set out by their local government. Please check with your local authorities before lighting a fire.

