All-weather cyclists

Burns Lake resident, Wren Gilgan’s lens caught another local on camera last week. Gilgan said that he has seen Bruce Rogers and friends cycling in all kinds of weather and this photo was taken on Colleymount road. (Wren Gilgan/Lakes District News)
