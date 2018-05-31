Prince George- Facebook

Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

An alleged supporter of the Islamic State group accused of encouraging attacks on 4-year-old Prince George has changed his plea from innocent to guilty.

Husnain Rashid was two weeks into his trial at Woolwich Crown Court when he admitted Thursday to three counts of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts and one count of encouraging terrorism.

Judge Andrew Lees then put two further charges on hold.

The trial, which had been scheduled to last six weeks, was abruptly ended because of the plea. Sentencing is set for June 28.

The prosecution had argued that Rashid ran a “prolific” Telegram channel named the Lone Mujahid.

Prosecutor Annabel Darlow had earlier told a jury that Rashid encouraged attacks on a range of targets, including “Prince George at his first school.”

The Associated Press

