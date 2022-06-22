ALS Walk in Burns Lake

ALS walk

Burns Lake residents rallied in the rain on June 18 to do an ALS Walk in support of local resident Barb Wilson. Move to Cure ALS walks happen across B.C. in June and although Burns Lake isn’t an official site local resident Ronda Payne organized the walk and a fundraiser for her friend Barb. The beautiful ‘Purple Dreams’ quilt, made by Jenny Pirie was raffled off and the winner of the quilt was Jaycille Neville. The event raised $3780. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis – ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neuromuscular disease. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

