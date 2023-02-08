Rayden Nishikawa of the Timbermen (left) tries to poke the puck free from a member of the Braves Alumni. (Michael Riis Christionson photo/Lakes District News)

Alumni hockey fun tourney held in Burns Lake

The Burns Lake Timbermen held a fun alumni game in Burns Lake on Jan. 29 and raised money for the First Responders Café. The Timbermen won 4-2 against the Braves alumni, but the old guys hit more posts in the first period than a John Deere fencing machine. Ron Blinn of the First Responders Café (centre) drops the puck prior to the charity game between the Burns Lake Timbermen and Braves Alumni. A member of the Braves Alumni (right) jockeys for the puck with a member of the Timbermen. Rayden Nishikawa of the Timbermen (left) tries to poke the puck free from a member of the Braves Alumni. Timbermen player Connor Ratt jockeys for position with Braves Alumni player Steve Stanyer. (Michael Riis Christianson photos/Lakes District News)

 

A member of the Braves Alumni (right) jockeys for the puck with a member of the Timbermen. (Michael Riis Christionson photo/Lakes District News)

Ron Blinn of the First Responders Café (centre) drops the puck prior to the charity game between the Burns Lake Timbermen and Braves Alumni. (Michael Riis Christionson photo/Lakes District News)

(Michael Riis Christionson photo/Lakes District News)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘I killed my husband’: Trial starts for Kelowna woman charged with 2nd degree murder

Just Posted

B.C.’s Lt. Governor Janet Austin at the B.C. Legislature ahead of the annual Throne Speech on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Wolfgang Depner/Black Press Media)
B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech

Work to fix the McConnell Crescent landslide has started with plans to finish end of April. (Submitted photo/McElhanney)
Work finally starts on Terrace landslide fix

Decker lk science fair
Decker Lake science fair – Einstiens in the making

Photo from the 1960s
Way back Wednesdays

Pop-up banner image