Alumni hockey fun tourney held in Burns Lake

The Burns Lake Timbermen held a fun alumni game in Burns Lake on Jan. 29 and raised money for the First Responders Café. The Timbermen won 4-2 against the Braves alumni, but the old guys hit more posts in the first period than a John Deere fencing machine. Ron Blinn of the First Responders Café (centre) drops the puck prior to the charity game between the Burns Lake Timbermen and Braves Alumni. A member of the Braves Alumni (right) jockeys for the puck with a member of the Timbermen. Rayden Nishikawa of the Timbermen (left) tries to poke the puck free from a member of the Braves Alumni. Timbermen player Connor Ratt jockeys for position with Braves Alumni player Steve Stanyer. (Michael Riis Christianson photos/Lakes District News)