‘Amazing father’ remembered after drowning while saving child in Chehalis Lake

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of a 53-year-old man who drowned trying to save a child in Chehalis Lake on Saturday (July 17).

Arnulf Salazar was visiting Chehalis Lake for a family picnic when he noticed Zsalve Salazar’s brother, who lives with autism, drowning and he rushed in to save him. According to Zsalve, the current pulled Arnulf 20 feet below the surface for at least 20 minutes after he rescued the child, which tragically ended his life.

The proceeds of the GoFund Me will be used to support the Salazar family.

“It incredibly hurts my heart writing this. his fundraiser is to support my family for this tragic incident that occurred on July 17, 2021, Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers,” Zsalve wrote. “We appreciate all the kind words, support and prayers. Thank you for all the kindness and God bless. We thank you for everything.”

Arnulf Salazar is remembered as “an amazing father to four, husband, brother and friend.”

Within 13 hours of its creation, the fundraiser has generated $2,100 of its $5,000 goal.

