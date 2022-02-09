Ambulances in Burns Lake still could come from nearby towns

In 2021, the Burns Lake ambulance converted to 24/7 Alpha station, with round the clock staffing by paramedics with permanent full-time roles. This conversion happened as part of changes occurring across the province to provide more consistent emergency coverage.

Previously, Lakes District News has reported that ambulances frequently had to come from other communities to respond to emergencies in town, and despite the upgrade in coverage, a recent instance occurred that local residents had to wait for an ambulance to travel from Fraser Lake. Though this instance could not be confirmed by B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).

With regards to the date in question, Lakes District News asked BCEHS how many active ambulance were available in Burns Lake on a particular date, and if there was at least one active ambulance available at that time?

“It would require significant time on the part of our operational staff to look into this further. Without a specific quality of care complaint with a more exact time, we’re not able to pursue this further at this time,” said BCEHS Communications Officer Jane Campbell.

“Burns Lake station has one ambulance staffed 24/7 by paramedics in full-time roles and an additional ambulance that is staffed by on-call paramedics who carry a pager, as well as a temporary on duty surge day-time unit staffed with paramedics seven days a week,” she continued

“Any available ambulance may potentially be used for a patient transfer. The surge unit in Burns Lake was introduced to create additional capacity in the area to support patient transfers during the Covid-19 pandemic. BCEHS is a provincial service with no municipal boundaries. When an emergency occurs, the closest available paramedic unit responds.”

This means that every available ambulance could in theory be sent out of town at the same time for patient transfers or other emergencies.

Campbell went on to say that BCEHS in instances where a station’s ambulance is not available, for example because it is already responding to an emergency, an ambulance from a nearby station may be dispatched. The nearest stations are Houston and Fraser Lake – a minimum 40 minutes away.

Lakes District News reached out to MLA of Nechako Lakes John Rustad about his thoughts on issue.

“Personally, my father-in-law had an accident this week and I am told it took about 45 minutes for an ambulance to respond in Prince George. I’m very thankful for the paramedics and for the work they do but there is no question the system in the region is stretched and needs support,” he replied.

“The government made a promise to improve ambulance services. Issues like this keep coming up which make me wonder if those promised improvements have actually happened. Covid-19 is impacting our health services but it is essential that we have access to an ambulance service. I have raised this several times with the minister and I will keep pushing for the improvements we need for our area,” Rustad continued.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

