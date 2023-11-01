An energy study will be cconducted at the multiplex

Council decided to submit an application and wait for its approval

An energy study will be conducted at the Lakeside Multiplex to save energy consumptions. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

The Village of Burns Lake will apply to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities for funding to complete an energy consumption study on the Burns Lake Lakeside Multiplex.

The purpose of the study is to figure out innovative ways to reduce energy consumption at the multiplex, Director of Recreation Services Lewis Jones told council at its Oct. 24 regular meeting.

“We do have this in the budget as part of our work plan for this year,” Jones said.

The total budget allocated to run this study was $34,785, of which $6,597 is the village’s share of the cost.

Jones added this study will open up doors for further energy improvement grants at the arena down the road.

“Without this study, a lot of doors aren’t open,” he said.

Councillor Charlie Rensby wanted to look at a broader perspective than just reduced energy consumption such as a dehumidifier or future paging systems and larger investments at the multiplex.

“When those grants become available, we’ll be kind of ready with appropriate knowledge to back that up,” Jones said.

Chief Administrator Sheryl Worthing said staff just needed a resolution from council to submit the application.

“If we are not successful in the grant application, we will not move forward with the study.”

Council passed the resolution.