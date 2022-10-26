Book reading

An evening of reading short stories in Burns Lake

The Lakes District Museum held an entertaining night of highlighting stories from their book newly released book ‘History Matters’. Museum curator Michael Riss Christianson and friends read aloud short stories from the book while local residents listened in. The book is for sale from the museum but the museum will be closing soon, so get your copy now. Copies will be available to purchase around town too. Call the museum at 250-692-7450 to reserve your copy. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

 

Book reading

