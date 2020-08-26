Gordon Oxendale was the featured artist last Friday for the LDAC booth. He played several Beatles tunes on his piano. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

An update on Lakes District Arts Council’s 2020-21 plans

Season performances from January to April 2021 now ‘on hold’

You will not be surprised to learn that, like many aspects of our community and society, the Arts Council has been significantly impacted by Covid-19. Here’s a summary of changes to LDAC’s earlier plans:

Subscription season performances planned for fall 2020 have already been rescheduled for the same time in fall 2021. This decision was made some time ago, in partnership with presenters from Quesnel, Ft. St. John, Smithers, Terrrace, Kitimat and Prince Rupert. Performers readily consented to the rescheduling of planned fall 2020 tours to fall 2021.

Subscription season performances for the period from January to April 2021 are now ‘on hold’. Presenters along Highways 97 and 16 are waiting to see if there are significant changes in the Covid-19 situation between now and late fall 2020. We will keep you informed of the status of the shows currently scheduled for early 2021.

LDAC is planning a ‘virtual presence’ in the fall, similar to the concerts and art shows we presented via e-mail this spring. LDAC has commissioned pre-recorded mini-concerts by the musicians and actors who would have performed in Burns Lake this fall. We will make these videos available via e-mail, along with an ‘Off The Wall’ Art Show with each virtual performance, around the time the live performances would have happened in September, October and November. We hope you’ll plan to join us for these free virtual events.

A Season Announcement, with a complete list of performances LDAC had planned for the 20/21 season, along with a summary of the changes summarized above, is now available on LDAC’s website.

You can also see a copy of our Season Announcement, and get up-to-date information about the LDAC, on our Facebook page.

We want to know what audience members are thinking about these adaptations to LDAC’s normal routines. If you were an LDAC subscriber or Flex Pass purchaser last season, you will receive a copy of a survey in the next few days, via Canada Post. We hope you will find the time to complete the survey and return it to the LDAC in the postage paid envelope you will receive along with the survey.

If you are an audience member who is not a subscriber and want to complete the survey, send us an e-mail and we’ll forward the survey to you. We want to hear from you too.

Lakes District Arts Council hopes you’ll join us for these free virtual events.

