And the winners are…

Ducks Unlimited held a raffle instead of their usual fundraiser dinner. They teamed up with Woods N’ Water – the first 20 shoppers who spent over $400 received a free ticket courtesy of Woods N’ Water. An ingenious way for local business to work and help the community. The draw was held Dec. 12 and was live streamed via Facebook. The winners are: Cori Funk-Hunter Haven, Blaine Abraham-Winchester XPR riffle, Nicole Gerow-Winchester SXP shotgun, Heather Preachuk-Mossberg Patriot 6.5 riffle, Nikki Maher-Browning 12Ga shotgun, Patti Corfe-knife set, Lena Mackereth- steel knife, Brian Little-Whisky bar set, John Rauch-luggage set, Shawn Anderson- Snowed-in print, George Joseph-fire pit, and Blaine Abraham-bar stools. Congratulations everyone! (L-R) Ray Maher, Greg Little and Paul Hillard. (Laura Blackwell photo)