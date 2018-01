MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena Andrew Wilkinson, who’s running for the leadership of the B.C. Library Party, paid a visit to Burns Lake last Friday as the leadership campaign moves into its final month. He was accompanied by John Rustad, MLA for Nechako Lakes, who has endorsed Wilkinson to lead the party. Approximately 10 community members joined the candidate at Subway to learn more about him.

