Angelika Posset receives award

The Assistant District Governor Bill Hellyer presented the Rotary International People of Action Award to Burns Lake resident and Rotarian Angelika Posselt. It is to recognize all her efforts last year in supplying Southside residents with food, fuel, pet/farm animal food and equipment, as well as sharing the donations that she collected with the Southside Relief Team, the foodbank and the volunteers cooking at the Gathering Place. Bill Hellyer (L), Angelika Posselt and Darrel Hill (Submitted photo)