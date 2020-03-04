Anne of Green Gables in Burns Lake

The fifth performance of Lakes District Arts Council’s 14th season took place on Feb. 28. Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet. Canada’s Ballet Jorgen presented the iconic story, brought to new life in a new production from Toronto, presented by Canada’s touring ballet company. The ballet was a colourful and evocative production that transported the audience to early 20th century Atlantic Canada. The ballet is based on the beloved Canadian novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery. The story follows the adventures of Anne Shirley, an orphan girl sent to live on a farm in the fictional PEI town of Avonlea. This is an original production by Canada’s touring ballet company. It featured a cast of professional dancers and full costumes and sets. Burns Lake dancers joined in the production also. (Lakes District News photos)



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.