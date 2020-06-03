Annual Mud Bogs event held on the southside of Burns Lake cancelled due to Covid-19

The annual Mud Bogs event organized by the Grassy Plains Hall on the southside, has been cancelled due to Covid-19. Earlier, the organization had announced that they would be postponing the event to June, however, the directors have now decided to completely cancel the event for this year.

“We talked it over as directors and are cancelling the mud bogs for this year, but we plan on having the summer festival in August, “said Lisa Orr, the President of Grassy Plains Hall.

Mud bogs is a day-long event where people come down not just from Burns Lake and the southside, but also from as far as Terrace and McBride to participate in the event. The participants have to drive a vehicle through a mud pit and three winners are chosen through ‘People’s Choice’ vote. The event also features a children’s mud run for children of different ages.

This year, Covid-19 has resulted in cancellation of a lot of events in and around the community. Last month, the Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce announced through a Facebook post the cancellation of the the Canada Day 2020 celebrations due to Covid-19. The 2020 National Aboriginal Day celebrations that were set to take place on June 21, have also been cancelled as per the announcement by the Burns Lake Native Development Corp.

