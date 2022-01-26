The cold smoke drag races have been cancelled once again this year. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Another year without Cold Smoke Drag Races

Snowmobile event in Burns lake cancelled for the second year in a row

Burns Lake snowmobile enthusiasts were dealt some disappointing news when it was announced in early January that the Cold Smoke Drag Races have been cancelled.

It’s the second year in a row that the plug had to be pulled on the event, which was supposed to take place on Feb. 20.

Lakes District News asked Burns Lake Snowmobile Club President Dennis Firomski if COVID-19 was the reason for the cancellation. “As far as the races being cancelled due to COVID-19, that would be partially true. Due to the time it takes to prepare for the races for things like contacting and getting sponsors, volunteers, track prep etc., it is a lot of work that would all have to be cancelled due to the government changing rules again on gatherings,” Firomski replied.

“It is disappointing because it is an event that people enjoy coming to and it does raise money for the club and other organizations in town,” he continued.

Firomski warned in December that this was a possibility, telling Lakes District News that the races were tentatively being scheduled with a ‘wait and see’ type of approach to combat against possible COVID-19 provincial policy changes.

Though the drag races won’t be taking place, Firomski says the Burns Lake Snowmobile Club will try to put on some smaller events to make up for it.

“We are planning a Poker Ride for Mar. 5. The hope is that there will be less restrictions by then and it will also be easier to follow guidelines pertaining to social distancing. We usually do a guided ride through the Telkwa pass as well but we have not set a date on that yet,” he said.

READ MORE: Burns Lake Snowmobile Club installs gazebo

