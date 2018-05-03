Anti-Site C petition approved by Elections BC

Opponents want to use law that repealed HST to stop dam construction

Truck hauls material across temporary bridge built across the Peace River for construction of the Site C dam, January 2017. /BC HYDRO

Elections B.C. has approved an application to try to stop the Site C dam construction project using the province’s recall and initiative law.

The petitioner is identified as Ion Delsol Moruso, a Cowichan Valley resident who was among those signing a letter to Premier John Horgan in February opposing the dam. The petition is to be issued in July, giving organizers 90 days to collect signatures of at least 10 per cent of registered voters in each of B.C.’s 87 electoral districts.

The law has only been used successfully once, to force the cancellation of the harmonized sales tax in 2010.

Horgan reluctantly approved the continued construction of Site C in December, two years into the project to build a third dam on the Peace River.