Appreciate the flowery beauty of Burns Lake

Editor:

I went for a walk around Burns Lake one evening this summer and was pleasantly surprised by the beautiful flowers that have been planted all around. The planters, hanging pots and displays of petunias that line the streets are so welcoming.

Having taken a few road trips to small towns this summer, coming ‘home’ to see Burns Lake in a different ‘light’ was so refreshing.

What a difference the flowers and planters makes to how people see our community.

Thumbs up Burns Lake, what a beautiful place.

Sincerely,

Nancy Young