Appreciating community sacrifices

Travis Warkentin, Store Manager of the Burns Lake IDA a poses beside a display for Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day, on Nov. 8. Collections were accepted for the local food bank. Warkentin also works as a volunteer firefighter with the Burns Lake Fire Department. The pharmacy opted to hold the appreciation day on Nov. 8 because it was closed for Remembrance Day. (Blair McBride photo)
