FILE - This Monday, Aug. 1, 2016 file photo shows the humanoid robot “Alter” on display at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo. Understanding humor may be one of the last things that separates humans from ever smarter machines, computer scientists and linguists say. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report

Artificial intelligence, robots, won’t necessarily displace workers

Although robots are coming, Canadians shouldn’t worry about them taking their jobs, according to the Fraser Institute.

In a series of essays released Tuesday, writers said that not only would robots take over new jobs workers can’t imagine today, but that the robots may actually fill in gaps left by retiring baby boomers.

“The growth of technology combined with a shrinking labour force may actually produce a shortage of qualified workers in Canada, rather than the widespread unemployment predicted by doomsayers,” said Fraser Institute senior fellow and essay author Livio Di Matteo.

VIDEO: Restaurant robots are already in Canada

Matteo said that baby boomers hitting their mid-60s and looking at retirement now is “contributing to a decrease in overall labour force participation rates.”

In his essay, the Fraser Institute’s Art Carter said there was little reason to believe that robots, or artificial intelligence, would destroy people’s chances at work anymore than it had in the past.

“Industries and jobs come and go,” Carter said.

Before the Industrial Revolution, he said, “almost everyone used to work on farms. Now, hardly anyone does.”

Carter said there is “some preliminary evidence of lower wages and employment in sectors where robots compete directly,” but no large-scale threat to the overall job market.

Carter pointed out that “artificial intelligence has been replacing cognitive tasks without re- placing the need for human work” for some time now. He cited the calculator, which let humans do math more quickly, and hard drives and cloud storage which are an easier storage spot for knowledge than notebooks or the brain.

“The search tools we use to access documents and ideas scattered across these storage media require types of artificial intelligence, too—and that creates opportunities for tech support and information technology consultants,” Carter said.

ALSO READ: Be wary of robot emotions; ‘simulated love is never love’

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman receives firsthand account of California’s massive earthquake

Just Posted

FOI data confirms rural drivers discriminated against, former Telkwa mayor says

Analyzed rural postal codes paid just over 2.5 times more in premiums than they received in claims

Tahltan attempt to evict jade and placer miners

Northwest First Nation says activity is poorly regulated and causing environmental degradation

Skeena-Bulkley Valley Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

Burns Lake man sentenced to three years on assault charges

Justin Smith will serve one year nine months in addition to time-served

Chad Day reelected president of Tahltan Central Government

Tahltan mining interests advanced during Day’s first two terms

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Kawhi Leonard coming to Vancouver for NBA preseason game

Leonard and the Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a preseason game at Rogers Arena

B.C. woman receives firsthand account of California’s massive earthquake

Shuswap resident’s sister and family camping outside at night as aftershocks continue

Surrey to rename street to commemorate Komagata Maru victims

A heritage storyboard about the 1914 incident at s Surrey park was also endorsed by council

Eighth dead whale washes up on B.C. coast

A total of 171 grey whales have been found dead on the west coast from Mexico to Alaska

Cineplex sticks by decision to screen anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’

It will also screen in 10 Landmark Cinemas as well as some independent theatres in Canada

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

Swoop hit by ongoing wave of flight cancellations as passengers vent frustration

The issue was caused by ‘unscheduled maintenance’

Most Read