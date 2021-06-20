Are you the lucky winner?

A $1 million ticket was bought in Burns Lake for Friday’s Lotto Max draw. The unofficial numbers of the winning ticket that was bought in Burns Lake are 5,7,9,22,39,43 and 50.

Burns Lake, Prince George and two tickets bought in Kamloops all won one of the 70 Max Millions draws for $1 million each.

The ticket was purchased at the Burns Lake Husky station and previously the Husky station claimed to be top seller of winning 50/50 tickets in the province. Claims that Burns Lake is blessed with special good fortune likely stem from high volumes of tickets sold.

The town reportedly accounts for 4.4 percent of all B.C. 50/50 draws — and tickets purchased in Burns Lake represent 4.9 percent of wins.

The 70 million jackpot is once again unclaimed and hopefully there will be a lucky winner this Friday. But as they say, you can’t win if you don’t play.