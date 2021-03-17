LAFS provides information on whom to contact when you feel enforcement is not being done properly. (File photo)

Are your dog complaints going unheard?

RCMP and the village of Burns Lake respond to allegations of no follow-ups

The pet and animal problem in the Burns Lake area has continued to stay on the rise with some members of the community even complaining that the police have been uncooperative.

In a Facebook post, a member of the community said, “So day two of dogs going into my yard coming after my cats and small dogs, good thing I was standing there this time and this was a separate second dog; this dog did not want to back down and wanted a piece of me and my animals. I’m getting really sick of this and I just want to make sure that everybody knows that now there’s an aggressive husky out there on Hill Street. I don’t understand what’s going on or why this is getting out of hand and I’ve contacted the RCMP; they will do nothing and have told me so. The town will not get a hold of me and will not help whatsoever so at this point I’m going to go to the old farming laws which is really unfortunate I consider my animals livestock so.”

Alistair Schroff of the Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) said that from the information provided by the individual, it looked like the individual contacted the right parties.

When we reached out to the RCMP for their response on this, while Sgt. Shaunna Lewis, the detachment commander didn’t directly specify anything on this Facebook post, she did say that the Burns Lake RCMP had received 17 animals calls in 2021 until last week, of which nine were in the village of Burns Lake.

“All of these reports have been investigated. These investigations were resolved either with warnings, tickets, or seizures,” she said, adding that when a person has directly encountered a dangerous dog, they should report this to the RCMP immediately.

The Village of Burns Lake has also dealt with several animal complaints this year.

According to Sheryl Worthing, the village chief administrative officer, the village had dealt with 11 dog complaints by last week in 2021, of which six were “at large”, wandering and were picked up, and after fees were paid, they were returned to their owners. One was from the regional district and is yet to be captured.

One warning letter for excessive barking had been issued and three aggressive dog files are currently under investigation.

“Dog issues within the municipality can be reported to the village office, during office hours. In the case of an attack the RCMP can be contacted. This is in line with information published by Lakes Animal Friendship Society, and widely circulated on Facebook,” said Worthing.

She also said that all complaints received by the office are followed upon or are under investigation.

“The community does not have a full-time bylaw officer nor a dog catcher. Complaints must be reported to the office during business hours and are followed up on when staff have the time. In the event of a serious attack the RCMP do have the ability to intervene and contact staff after hours,” she said.

LAFS also has resources on where people can make complaints if they feel enforcement is not adequate. The contacts include Sheryl Worthing for the Village of Burns Lake on (250) 692-7587, Marcie Moriarty the chief enforcement and prevention officer with the BC SPCA on (855) 622-7722 or for RCMP, go to www.crcc-ccetp.gc.ca/en/make-complaint or search “Public complaint RCMP.”

