The Burns Lake RCMP were out on Nov.4 stopping vehicles and checking to see if residents had their winter tires on yet. B.C. law requires drivers to obey winter tire and chain signs throughout the province from Oct. 1 to March 31. For select highways, including mountain passes and rural routes in high snowfall areas the requirement extends until April 30. Shift into Winter recommends using four matching tires displaying the three-peaked mountain/snowflake symbol with at least 3.5 mm of tread. They offer the best traction for faster stopping time and shorter stopping distance in cold temperatures, snow, rain, and on ice. Tires with the M+S (Mud and Snow) symbol also meet B.C.’s requirement. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Are your winter tires on?

