Are your winter tires on?

The Burns Lake RCMP were out on Nov.4 stopping vehicles and checking to see if residents had their winter tires on yet. B.C. law requires drivers to obey winter tire and chain signs throughout the province from Oct. 1 to March 31. For select highways, including mountain passes and rural routes in high snowfall areas the requirement extends until April 30. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
