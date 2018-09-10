Area restriction order in place for Island Lake Fire

Evacuation order remains in effect

An area restriction order is now in place for Crown land in the vicinity of the Island Lake and Cheslatta Lake wildfires, about 30 km southwest of Fraser Lake.

According to the provincial government, this area restriction has been implemented to protect public safety, due to these wildfires’ rate of spread, and to avoid interference with firefighting activities. This order will remain in place until noon on Sept. 30, 2018, or until it is rescinded.

This order applies to Crown land within the geographic boundaries shown on the map that is posted online at http://ow.ly/wlDN30lKclN

Under this order, a person must not remain in or enter this restricted area without prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area only in the course of:

– Travelling to or from his or her principal residence that is not under an evacuation order;

– Using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act;

– Travelling to or from an industrial activity or business location;

– Travelling through or entering the area as a person acting in an official capacity; or

– Travelling through or entering the area for an approved purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities.

The Island Lake Fire, which has consumed over 20,000 hectares, is now classified as “being held,” which means that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecast conditions.

The evacuation alert issued on Aug. 31, 2018 has been rescinded in its entirety.

An evacuation order remains in effect for the area east of the Binta Forest Service Road (FSR) and Binta Blackpoint FSR Intersection; and south of Francois Lake to south of Knapp Lake.

 

