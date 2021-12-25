A child is silhouetted on the television screen of her home in Larbert, England, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 as she watches Queen Elizabeth II giving her annual Christmas broadcast from Windsor Castle. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

A child is silhouetted on the television screen of her home in Larbert, England, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 as she watches Queen Elizabeth II giving her annual Christmas broadcast from Windsor Castle. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Armed intruder arrested on Windsor Castle grounds while royal family celebrates Christmas

Officials have not specified what the weapon was or how close he got to the castle itself

A 19-year-old man carrying an “offensive weapon” was arrested at Windsor Castle Saturday while the royal family was inside.

The Southampton man, who has not been publicly identified, was taken into custody for trespassing and possession of a weapon, according to the Thames Valley Police.

Officials have not specified what the weapon was or how close he got to the castle itself.

“We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings,” Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears said in a statement.

Members of the royal family were alerted immediately.

Unlike most years, when Queen Elizabeth II travels to Sandringham for Christmas, the 95-year-old monarch stayed home this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, joined her for the holidays.

——

Kate Feldman

New York Daily News

