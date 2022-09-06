Armed robbery in New Hazelton leads to arrest and seizure of drugs and guns

RCMP say the suspect was known to the victims, who turned him in

New Hazelton RCMP were called to a home on Alderway Loop following a report of a robbery on Friday.

According to police, a suspect had come to the home, demanded money and assaulted two people.

The suspect threatened to shoot the people, took a small amount of cash and left in a dark coloured Suburban.

Because the victims knew the suspect, an adult man, police found the man at his residence where he was taken into custody without incident.

Police obtained a search warrant was and located a significant amount of suspected illicit drugs, 14 rifles, two sawed-off shotguns, soft and hard body armor, crossbows, and ammunition.

The suspect has been remanded in custody and is facing charges of robbery, use of firearm while committing an indictable offence, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, possessing a firearm without licence or registration, possessing firearms, crossbows, prohibited weapons while prohibited, possessing non-firearm unauthorized, and two counts of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The investigation is ongoing and there is the possibility further charges could be laid, said Cpl. Anthony Brooks, acting detachment commander.

People with information about this crime can contact the New Hazelton RCMP at (250) 842-5244.

